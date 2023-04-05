Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 6,787 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 8,276.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Belden makes up 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. 101,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,942. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.