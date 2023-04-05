Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. 638,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

