Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,208 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.97% of Perion Network worth $33,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 112,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

