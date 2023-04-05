Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 658 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,066 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average of $334.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

