Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,516 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Global-e Online worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 2.0% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,119,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,595,000 after buying an additional 302,488 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after buying an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

