Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

