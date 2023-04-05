Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 785,162 shares changing hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.97 million, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

