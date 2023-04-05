HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCardia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia Stock Performance

BioCardia stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

About BioCardia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.