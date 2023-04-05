HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCardia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
BioCardia Stock Performance
BioCardia stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia
About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCardia (BCDA)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.