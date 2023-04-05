Head-To-Head Survey: China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

China Networks International has a beta of -10.77, indicating that its share price is 1,177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Direct Digital has a beta of 5.01, indicating that its share price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital 3.32% 76.00% 6.47%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital $88.04 million 0.49 $2.92 million $0.16 18.44

This table compares China Networks International and Direct Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than China Networks International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Direct Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Networks International and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%.

Summary

Direct Digital beats China Networks International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings Ltd. is a shell company with non-operating subsidiaries. It seeks potential business combination with one or more yet to be identified privately held companies and attempts to engage in another business through its subsidiaries and variable interest entities. The company was founded on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

