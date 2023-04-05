Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.56

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and traded as high as $131.06. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.91, with a volume of 8,934,771 shares trading hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,658,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 83,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

