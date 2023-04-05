Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 24,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

