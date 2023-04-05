Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,533.47

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,533.47 ($19.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,699 ($21.10). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,686 ($20.94), with a volume of 252,341 shares.
HIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.08) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.73) to GBX 1,950 ($24.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.49) to GBX 1,700 ($21.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.88) to GBX 1,740 ($21.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.85) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,882 ($23.37).
The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,479.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,720.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,536.44.
In other news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($21,150.02). Insiders own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
