Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 58,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 973,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.38.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). Histogen had a negative net margin of 294.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Histogen Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.
