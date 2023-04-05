HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 5,900 shares trading hands.

HMG/Courtland Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile



HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

