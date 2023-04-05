Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $1.78

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $89.18 million and $31.80 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00006390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.81114336 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $26,504,160.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

