H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 365,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,299. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

