HT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 772.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. 45,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,452. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $89.44.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

