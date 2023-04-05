Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $61,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $507.88. 507,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.84. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.