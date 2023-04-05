Humankind Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 909,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,541. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $254.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

