Humankind Investments LLC Buys 262 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.