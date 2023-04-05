Humankind Investments LLC Buys 451 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,623. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

