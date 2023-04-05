Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.33. 102,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,417. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile



Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

