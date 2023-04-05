Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 239,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

WBA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 835,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.