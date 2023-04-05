Humankind Investments LLC Sells 201 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 796.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 308,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 948,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

