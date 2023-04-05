Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

