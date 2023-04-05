Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $808.44

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 808.44 ($10.04) and traded as low as GBX 786 ($9.76). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.07), with a volume of 83,731 shares traded.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 809.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 724.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

