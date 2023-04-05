Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 35.4%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 35.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 18,169,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,134% from the average daily volume of 429,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Indonesia Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

