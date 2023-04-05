Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 35.4%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDOGet Rating)’s share price was up 35.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 18,169,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,134% from the average daily volume of 429,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Indonesia Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.