Insider Buying: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Buys 957 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,019. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

