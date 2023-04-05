Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AKAM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,257. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
