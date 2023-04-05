Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells 1,728 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.61. 985,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.16.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.