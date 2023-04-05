Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) President Sells 18,305 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) President Brian C. Cook sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $12,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,106,430 shares in the company, valued at $730,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of LOCL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 423,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,448. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. Local Bounti Co. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Local Bounti

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Local Bounti by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Local Bounti by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

