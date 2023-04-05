Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) President Sells 18,305 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) President Brian C. Cook sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $12,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,106,430 shares in the company, valued at $730,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Local Bounti Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of LOCL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 423,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,448. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. Local Bounti Co. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
