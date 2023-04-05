Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 72,851 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

nCino Trading Down 0.2 %

NCNO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

About nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of nCino by 46.9% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.