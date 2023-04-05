Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 72,851 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
nCino Trading Down 0.2 %
NCNO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $45.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
