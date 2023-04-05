Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $313,269.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,410 shares in the company, valued at $94,409,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. 1,857,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.58. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

