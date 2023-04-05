Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $313,269.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,410 shares in the company, valued at $94,409,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. 1,857,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.58. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
