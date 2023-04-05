Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 31,728 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Verint Systems Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 506,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
