Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 469,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,149. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.