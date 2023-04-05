Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 4,147,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,920,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

