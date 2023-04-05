Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 7,351 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,809,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,677. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

