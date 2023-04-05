Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17,400,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 104,021 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

