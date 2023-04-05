Inspire Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 419,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the period.

Shares of CGCP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 115,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,449. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

