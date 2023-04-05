Inspire Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588,732. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.