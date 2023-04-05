Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,622. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

