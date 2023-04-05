Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 3,537 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,887,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,092. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $961,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

