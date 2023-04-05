Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 4,165 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 782,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

