Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 15.63% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Get Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF alerts:

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Profile

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.