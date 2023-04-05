Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. 199,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $206.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

