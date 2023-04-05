Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 732,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,515. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

