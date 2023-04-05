Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Down 7.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.15.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $15.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.00. 2,847,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,272. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

