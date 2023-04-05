Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

ON traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. 2,268,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

