Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,831 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $162.98. 1,002,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,651 shares of company stock valued at $42,010,221. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

