Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Shares Up 1.5%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.68 and last traded at $145.03. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

